Washed up? That's a bonus at the Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival

Maybe it's a marble, or was once part of something else entirely - but those pretty pieces of glass that wash up on the beach are center stage at the Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival.

"It just tumbles around in the sea for years and years and just ends up washing up on the shore. And it's just polished to perfection," says Karen Clark, the art director for the Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival, of the "diamond" finds which go on to be the center piece of the jewelry and trinkets.

Some of the artworks at the festival are made from other items which wash up.

"People love to create art. They love to create jewelry. And then we also feature ocean arts, where people will find driftwood and heart stones and just all different kinds of treasures," said Clark.

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival runs September 14 and 15 at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge and Events venue.