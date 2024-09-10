2024
Washed up? That's a bonus at the Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 10, 2024 at 7:12 AM PDT
The Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival features jewelry and art created from glass found on the beach
Amanda Ponvert
The Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival features jewelry and art created from glass found on the beach

If you’ve ever walked along the beach and a pretty piece of glass has caught your eye – then there’s a festival for you coming this Saturday and Sunday.

Maybe it's a marble, or was once part of something else entirely - but those pretty pieces of glass that wash up on the beach are center stage at the Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival.

"It just tumbles around in the sea for years and years and just ends up washing up on the shore. And it's just polished to perfection," says Karen Clark, the art director for the Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival, of the "diamond" finds which go on to be the center piece of the jewelry and trinkets.

Some of the artworks at the festival are made from other items which wash up.

"People love to create art. They love to create jewelry. And then we also feature ocean arts, where people will find driftwood and heart stones and just all different kinds of treasures," said Clark.

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival runs September 14 and 15 at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge and Events venue.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
