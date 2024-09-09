2024
Essential medical aid for Ukraine being sent by a Ventura County church

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 9, 2024 at 11:13 AM PDT
A Thousand Oaks church, which raised money to send hundreds of solar light kits to victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine, are launching a new effort to send vital medical aid.

It started by literally spreading light – solar light kits – being sent to those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

"This allows them to see when they have sporadic power or absolutely no power...to cook...to live," said Louise Evenson, the project coordinator for the fundraiser at Ascension Lutheran Church.

Evenson says there’s something else which is much-needed in the wake of heavy Russian bombing - medical grade tourniquets.

"The number one thing that they need are medical grade tourniquets and blood. That war has gone on for so long and people feel helpless to do anything but these items — Solar light kits, water purification kits and tourniquet kits make a real difference in the lives of the people remaining in Ukraine," she said.

