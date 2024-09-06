2024
Forget Venice! A film festival is returning to Moorpark for the first time since the pandemic

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Moorpark Film Festival starts Friday
Moorpark Film Festival
Moorpark Film Festival starts Friday

Moorpark Film Festival is being held this weekend for the first time since a hiatus for the pandemic.

The historic theater in Moorpark was recently featured in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated The Fabelmans - and this weekend, will host the Moorpark Film festival.

"We took a little break to let the COVID thing run its course, and now we're back," explained Jay Ellison – a film-maker and one of the festival’s organizers. He says that from Star Wars fandom to dramas, documentaries and Q&A’s, the festival program has something for everyone.

"We're going to open the festival up with a really amazing event. We're screening two Star Wars fan films made by a Moorpark local producer, and they're really top notch. And in fact, a lot of the cast and crew members work on those actual Disney shows like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka," said Ellison.

The Moorpark Film Festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday