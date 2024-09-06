Forget Venice! A film festival is returning to Moorpark for the first time since the pandemic

The historic theater in Moorpark was recently featured in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated The Fabelmans - and this weekend, will host the Moorpark Film festival.

"We took a little break to let the COVID thing run its course, and now we're back," explained Jay Ellison – a film-maker and one of the festival’s organizers. He says that from Star Wars fandom to dramas, documentaries and Q&A’s, the festival program has something for everyone.

"We're going to open the festival up with a really amazing event. We're screening two Star Wars fan films made by a Moorpark local producer, and they're really top notch. And in fact, a lot of the cast and crew members work on those actual Disney shows like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka," said Ellison.

The Moorpark Film Festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday.