Getting hot in here! Heatwave warning for Tri-Counties

With temperatures reaching 10 to 15 degrees above average, we will be feeling the heat for the rest of the week.

"We have an excessive heat warning out for all non beach non coastal areas from Wednesday at 11 a.m. all the way through Friday at 8 p.m. and there is a chance that some portions of this excessive heat warning will be extended further into Saturday," said meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld at the National Weather Service.

"Some of the more hazardous heat can actually be closer to the coast. Cities such as San Luis Obispo are expected to reach temperatures in the mid 90s. That's an area where people may not have as much air conditioning, and people are generally accustomed to pretty temperate temperatures," said Schoenfeld.

She said some parts of the Tri-Counties could see kiln-line temperatures and some increased risk of wildfire.

"They're approaching red flag. I would encourage people to generally be thinking about an evacuation strategy. Make sure you have your things ready to go if needed in an emergency scenario," said Schoenfeld.

She says there’s a chance of record-breaking temperatures.

"These could potentially be the warmest temperatures of this year for some locations. September is generally a period of the year where we get pretty significant heat waves. So I wouldn't be surprised if a few select sites do break a record or daily record," she said.