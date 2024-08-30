2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Helping homeless, and low income veterans on the Central Coast: Here's how you can take part

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:15 PM PDT
Sydney Rae
/
Unsplash

Two day drive on Lompoc Labor Day weekend intended to gather blankets, rain gear, and clothes for the Santa Barbara County Stand Down event in October.

Planning is underway for an event this fall to help homeless, and at-risk veterans on the Central Coast. The Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down offers healthcare screenings, employment assistance, social services, and basics like clothes and person hygiene items.

But, the community is being asked to help prepare for the October event this holiday weekend.

Donations of blankets, rain gear, t-shirts, socks, underwear, and t-shirts for men and women are being collected.

Veterans Stand Down volunteers will be outside of the Lompoc Wal-Mart store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to collect donations for the October 26 event at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newslompocsanta mariaveterans
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco