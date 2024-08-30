Helping homeless, and low income veterans on the Central Coast: Here's how you can take part

Planning is underway for an event this fall to help homeless, and at-risk veterans on the Central Coast. The Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down offers healthcare screenings, employment assistance, social services, and basics like clothes and person hygiene items.

But, the community is being asked to help prepare for the October event this holiday weekend.

Donations of blankets, rain gear, t-shirts, socks, underwear, and t-shirts for men and women are being collected.

Veterans Stand Down volunteers will be outside of the Lompoc Wal-Mart store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to collect donations for the October 26 event at the Santa Maria Fairpark.