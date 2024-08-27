Roll up your sleeves! Blood donors urged to help amid low supply
There’s a shortage of critical blood supplies after extreme weather events across the country put a further strain on already low supplies.
Hurricane Debby and other extreme weather across the country forced the cancellation of nearly 60 blood drives and left around 1500 lifesaving blood products uncollected.
"When people are thinking about their preparedness or having to evacuate their home. They're not exactly keeping their blood donation appointments. So it has a ripple effect [on supply]," explained Taylor Poisall from the American Red Cross. The organization provide around 40% of the nation’s lifesaving blood.
Poisall says donors are being urged to give blood to help replenish the low supply.
"We're encouraging people who are in unaffected areas, like Southern California, to donate blood, to be able to shore up the blood supply and ensure patients have the blood products they need in their recovery," she said.
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).