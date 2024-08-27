2024
Roll up your sleeves! Blood donors urged to help amid low supply

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 27, 2024 at 5:57 AM PDT
Tai Wong
/
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross are in need of blood donors to come forward in areas, like Southern California, which haven't been affected by recent severe weather like Hurricane Debby

There’s a shortage of critical blood supplies after extreme weather events across the country put a further strain on already low supplies.

Hurricane Debby and other extreme weather across the country forced the cancellation of nearly 60 blood drives and left around 1500 lifesaving blood products uncollected.

"When people are thinking about their preparedness or having to evacuate their home. They're not exactly keeping their blood donation appointments. So it has a ripple effect [on supply]," explained Taylor Poisall from the American Red Cross. The organization provide around 40% of the nation’s lifesaving blood.

Poisall says donors are being urged to give blood to help replenish the low supply.

"We're encouraging people who are in unaffected areas, like Southern California, to donate blood, to be able to shore up the blood supply and ensure patients have the blood products they need in their recovery," she said.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
