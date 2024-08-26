There's an outbreak of respiratory sickness in dogs at a Ventura County animal shelter

18 dogs at Camarillo Animal Shelter are currently being treated for illness, in some cases escalating to pneumonia.

"The overpopulation has created a situation where animals who are sick can pass on the illness quickly, when we have a lot of animals in one spot," explained Randy Friedman from Ventura County Animal Services.

To get the situation under control, the shelter has waived adoption fees for the over 150 dogs in need of a loving home.

"We just need for them to find homes, and once we can reach a certain level, then we can start seeing these numbers go down. But right now they're just kind of reinfected. And we have so many animals that are next to each other that we need some more breathing room," said Friedman.

The veterinary team at the shelter is also providing support to adopters on recognizing signs of illness in a new furry friend.