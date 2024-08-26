2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

There's an outbreak of respiratory sickness in dogs at a Ventura County animal shelter

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Sickness has spread between dogs at Camarillo Animal shelter after it was recently at 140% capacity
Ventura County Animal Services
Sickness has spread between dogs at Camarillo Animal shelter after it was recently at 140% capacity

The shelter was recently at 140% kennel capacity leading to illness taking hold.

18 dogs at Camarillo Animal Shelter are currently being treated for illness, in some cases escalating to pneumonia.

"The overpopulation has created a situation where animals who are sick can pass on the illness quickly, when we have a lot of animals in one spot," explained Randy Friedman from Ventura County Animal Services.

To get the situation under control, the shelter has waived adoption fees for the over 150 dogs in need of a loving home.

"We just need for them to find homes, and once we can reach a certain level, then we can start seeing these numbers go down. But right now they're just kind of reinfected. And we have so many animals that are next to each other that we need some more breathing room," said Friedman.

The veterinary team at the shelter is also providing support to adopters on recognizing signs of illness in a new furry friend.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday