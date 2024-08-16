2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A long-running airshow returns to the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 16, 2024 at 6:15 AM PDT
The Wings Over Camarillo Airshow returns Saturday and Sunday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The Wings Over Camarillo Airshow returns Saturday and Sunday

The Wings Over Camarillo Airshow will feature several new acts as well as some old favorites.

The theme of this year’s Wings Over Camarillo Airshow is Saluting Test Pilots.

"All the test pilots in the past that have had their careers in test flying all the new planes and rockets and made a difference in today's aviation," explains Lucien Pillai from the Airshow.

He says that as well as bringing back daredevil favorites like the Red Bull Helicopter, there will also be a tribute to our military veterans.

"We're having the Red Bull helicopter come back where Aaron Fitzgerald's does all the loop the loops - everything that you would not expect a helicopter to do! And then our regular European theater performances with pyrotechnics. So it's going to be nice and loud," said Pillai.

The Wings Over Camarillo Airshow takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Camarillo Airport.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday