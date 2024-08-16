A long-running airshow returns to the Tri-Counties

The theme of this year’s Wings Over Camarillo Airshow is Saluting Test Pilots.

"All the test pilots in the past that have had their careers in test flying all the new planes and rockets and made a difference in today's aviation," explains Lucien Pillai from the Airshow.

He says that as well as bringing back daredevil favorites like the Red Bull Helicopter, there will also be a tribute to our military veterans.

"We're having the Red Bull helicopter come back where Aaron Fitzgerald's does all the loop the loops - everything that you would not expect a helicopter to do! And then our regular European theater performances with pyrotechnics. So it's going to be nice and loud," said Pillai.

The Wings Over Camarillo Airshow takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Camarillo Airport.