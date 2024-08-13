Popular theater company performing Shakespeare in a South Coast park for the first time in a decade

It’s arguably Shakespeare’s most magical play - and Midsummer Night's Dream is being performed in an equally magical setting on Saturday.

"This is the way Shakespeare was done 400 years ago, in the late afternoon without microphones," said Dean Noble, Elings Park’s Executive Director.

Noble says it’s the perfect way to introduce - or reintroduce, your family to the popular British playwright.

"You couldn't ask for a better show to perform in the park," said Noble. "It's family friendly. We will have over 30 cast members on stage. The audience is sitting in the shade of oak trees. You'll have fairies and elves and star crossed lovers."

Elings Park is the largest privately funded public park in the country and more details on the park and tickets can be found on their website.