Popular theater company performing Shakespeare in a South Coast park for the first time in a decade

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 13, 2024 at 4:46 AM PDT
A Midsummer Night's Dream is being performed at Elings Park on Saturday August 17
Ian Flanders
Elings Park will host an outdoor performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

It’s arguably Shakespeare’s most magical play - and Midsummer Night's Dream is being performed in an equally magical setting on Saturday.

"This is the way Shakespeare was done 400 years ago, in the late afternoon without microphones," said Dean Noble, Elings Park’s Executive Director.

Noble says it’s the perfect way to introduce - or reintroduce, your family to the popular British playwright.

"You couldn't ask for a better show to perform in the park," said Noble. "It's family friendly. We will have over 30 cast members on stage. The audience is sitting in the shade of oak trees. You'll have fairies and elves and star crossed lovers."

Elings Park is the largest privately funded public park in the country and more details on the park and tickets can be found on their website.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
