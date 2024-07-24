The Oxnard Cowboys? The Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard for the 2024 Summer Training Camp

Los Angeles is home to a pair of professional football teams: The Rams, and the Chargers. But, for the next month Ventura County will host its own team. The Dallas Cowboys are once again holding part of their summer training camp in Oxnard.

The Cowboys have returned to Oxnard for the 18th time for their summer camp. It attracts fans from around the world.

The team will hold 17 public practices which are open to the public, with the first one at 11:30 Thursday morning.

On Saturday morning, they’ll hold opening ceremonies complete with appearances by past Cowboys players, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, and a pep talk by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. It started at 10 a.m.

On August 8, the Cowboys will scrimmage with the Rams in another public practice event.

The Cowboys have had three strong 12-5 seasons in a row, but have stalled each year in the playoffs.

Admission to the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard is free, but parking is $10. The Cowboys will in Oxnard through August 21, and will then finishing up their summer training in Texas.