Salsa Festival returns to South Coast for first time since pandemic

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 24, 2024 at 6:05 AM PDT
The festival celebrates the food, the music and the dance!

For the first time since it was postponed for the pandemic, Oxnard Salsa festival returns.

"It took us a little bit longer to regroup and come back than most other community events, and we also wanted to make sure it came back in a more sustainable way than it had been previously," explained Gary Blum, from Oxnard Downtowners, who organize the festival.

Blum says bringing back the festival has faced some challenges but it will be better than ever.

"What's unique about the Oxnard salsa festival is that it's the celebration of the food, the music and the dance," said Blum. "There have been some changes. The festival is now a gated festival. It's completely fenced in. This is so that we can assure the festival goes smoothly and that also we do need to charge admission."

The Oxnard Salsa Festival takes place on July 27 and 28.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
