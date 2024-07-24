Salsa Festival returns to South Coast for first time since pandemic

For the first time since it was postponed for the pandemic, Oxnard Salsa festival returns.

"It took us a little bit longer to regroup and come back than most other community events, and we also wanted to make sure it came back in a more sustainable way than it had been previously," explained Gary Blum, from Oxnard Downtowners, who organize the festival.

Blum says bringing back the festival has faced some challenges but it will be better than ever.

"What's unique about the Oxnard salsa festival is that it's the celebration of the food, the music and the dance," said Blum. "There have been some changes. The festival is now a gated festival. It's completely fenced in. This is so that we can assure the festival goes smoothly and that also we do need to charge admission."

The Oxnard Salsa Festival takes place on July 27 and 28.