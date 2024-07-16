SpaceX says it's ready to resume launches after a failed mission from the Central Coast

SpaceX is hoping to get federal government permission to resume Falcon 9 rocket launches, even as the investigation continues into a failed mission from the Central Coast.

On July 11, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base with a payload of 20 communications satellites.

The flight started off well, with the reusable first stage booster doing its job. But, the second stage booster failed to get the satellites into their proper orbit. SpaceX officials say a liquid oxygen leak caused the problem. Because the 20 satellites didn’t get into their orbit, they will eventually burn up in the atmosphere.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded further Falcon 9 flights pending an investigation. This week, SpaceX asked the FAA for permission to resume flights. The FAA issued a statement saying it’s reviewing the request. It’s unclear if SpaceX is also ready to resume manned flights using the Falcon 9 rockets.