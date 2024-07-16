2024
South Coast Zoo and conservation center administering a new bird flu vaccine to condors

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
An avian flu vaccine has started to be administered to the wild California Condor Population
The Santa Barbara Zoo
It’s a way to protect California condors from deadly avian flu.

It’s a risk to all birds, but an outbreak of avian flu in California Condors killed 21 birds last year.

"There has been enormous efforts to bring the condor back from the brink of extinction over the last 30 years, and a lot of condors were wiped out in a very short space of time because of this virus," explained Julie Barnes, Vice President of Animal Care and Health at the Santa Barbara Zoo. She’s been involved in administering the new vaccine to wild Condors.

"The vaccine is not being used in any of the birds in the US at this stage. But there was authorization for emergency use in condors to try and protect the population. And we have actually started vaccinating wild condors for protecting them against the virus," said Barnes.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 5 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
