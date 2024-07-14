Firefighters slow growth of Santa Barbara County's massive Lake Fire

Firefighters have been able to slow the growth of the huge Lake Fire burning in Santa Barbara County.

The latest numbers show that it's burned about 37,800 acres, up only about a hundred acres during the last 24 hours. Containment still stands at 19%.

A number of evacuation orders and warnings have also been dropped.

The fire is burning to the north, and northeast of the Santa Ynez Valley, with most of the land burned in the Los Padres National Forest.

Cooler weather and an increase in humidity have helped firefighters. More than 3400 firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

One building has been destroyed, and three damaged. Six firefighters have been hurt.