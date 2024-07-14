2024
California Coast News

Firefighters slow growth of Santa Barbara County's massive Lake Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 14, 2024 at 11:49 AM PDT
Santa Barbara County Fire Department hand crews on Figueroa Mountain
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Santa Barbara County Fire Department hand crews on Figueroa Mountain

Blaze only grows by around a hundred acres during last 24 hours.

Firefighters have been able to slow the growth of the huge Lake Fire burning in Santa Barbara County.

The latest numbers show that it's burned about 37,800 acres, up only about a hundred acres during the last 24 hours. Containment still stands at 19%.

A number of evacuation orders and warnings have also been dropped.

The fire is burning to the north, and northeast of the Santa Ynez Valley, with most of the land burned in the Los Padres National Forest.

Cooler weather and an increase in humidity have helped firefighters. More than 3400 firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

One building has been destroyed, and three damaged. Six firefighters have been hurt.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
