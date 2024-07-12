Lake Fire continues to burn out of control in Santa Barbara County a week after it started

Firefighters are hoping cooler weather this weekend will help them make progress towards containment of Santa Barbara County’s massive Lake Wildfire.

The blaze has burned nearly 37,000 acres of land, with containment at 16%. It started last Friday near Zaca Lake. The fire continues to burn in rugged mountain and foothill areas to the north, and northeast of the Santa Ynez Valley

There are multiple evacuation orders in effect, but they are for remote areas mostly in the Los Padres National Forest.

More than 3400 firefighters aided by more than two dozen aircraft are fighting the fire. One structure has been damaged, and three destroyed. Five firefighters have been injured.