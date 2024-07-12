2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Lake Fire continues to burn out of control in Santa Barbara County a week after it started

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:04 PM PDT
A view of the south flank of the Lake Fire Thursday night from a Santa Barbara County Air Unit.
/
Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Some 37,000 acres of land charred, with containment at 16%. Firefighters hope milder weekend weather will help them stop the inferno.

Firefighters are hoping cooler weather this weekend will help them make progress towards containment of Santa Barbara County’s massive Lake Wildfire.

The blaze has burned nearly 37,000 acres of land, with containment at 16%. It started last Friday near Zaca Lake. The fire continues to burn in rugged mountain and foothill areas to the north, and northeast of the Santa Ynez Valley

There are multiple evacuation orders in effect, but they are for remote areas mostly in the Los Padres National Forest.

More than 3400 firefighters aided by more than two dozen aircraft are fighting the fire. One structure has been damaged, and three destroyed. Five firefighters have been injured.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsSanta Ynez Valleybrush fire threat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco