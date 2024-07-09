2024
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County's Lake Fire continues to surge in size: The fire now tops 25,000 acres burned

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 9, 2024 at 1:21 PM PDT
A helicopter making a water drop on the Lake Fire, which has been burning since Friday in Santa Barbara County north of the Santa Ynez Valley.
Scott Safechuck
/
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A helicopter making a water drop on the Lake Fire, which has been burning since Friday in Santa Barbara County north of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Fire continues to push east, away from communities in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The massive Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County continues to grow, now topping more than 25,000 acres burned. The east side of the fire surged overnight Monday into Tuesday. It prompted additional evacuation warnings, but they are for remote areas deep in the Los Padres National Forest.

More than 2400 firefighters are now involved in the firefight. Much of the emphasis has been on the south side of the fire. Crews have worked to keep the inferno from moving south, towards communities in the Santa Ynez Valley. Because of the rugged terrain, air tankers and helicopters are playing a key role in battling the blaze.

One structure has been reported damaged, but there may be other isolated cabins in the forest which may have been destroyed or damaged.

The extreme fire conditions are predicted to continue for the next few days, with some relief expected as we move into the weekend.

The fire started Friday afternoon, off of Figueroa Mountain Road north of the Santa Ynez Valley. The cause is still under investigation.

There's one bit of encouraging news: Containment of the fire has grown from 8% to 12%.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco