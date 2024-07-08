Lake Fire prompts some evacuation orders

The Lake Fire has prompted evacuation orders for some ranches, and cabins in the Los Padres National Forest.

There's a mandatory evacuation order for Figueroa Mountain Road from Junction Camp to Chamberlin Road. There's also a mandatory order for Zaca Lake Road from Foxen Canyon Road to the Sisquoc River.

The Red Cross opened up an evacuation shelter. It's at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building. The shelter has sleeping accommodations, plus meals and snacks.