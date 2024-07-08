2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Lake Fire prompts some evacuation orders

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 8, 2024 at 1:01 AM PDT
U.S. Forest Service

Red Cross sets up shelter in Solvang.

The Lake Fire has prompted evacuation orders for some ranches, and cabins in the Los Padres National Forest.

There's a mandatory evacuation order for Figueroa Mountain Road from Junction Camp to Chamberlin Road. There's also a mandatory order for Zaca Lake Road from Foxen Canyon Road to the Sisquoc River.

The Red Cross opened up an evacuation shelter. It's at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building. The shelter has sleeping accommodations, plus meals and snacks.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newswildfirebrush fire threatamerican red cross
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco