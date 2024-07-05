Brush fire disrupts traffic in the Conejo Valley

A brush fire disrupted traffic at a key highway interchange in the Conejo Valley Friday night.

The fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. near the Highway 101-23 interchange in Thousand Oaks.

The southbound 23-101 connector was closed, with traffic rerouted onto surface streets.

Ventura County firefighters report about 13 acres of land has been burned by the blaze. As of 7 p.m., firefighters say they have the upper hand on the fire.

There's no official word on the cause of the fire, but the CHP reported a vehicle fire in the area around the time the fire started.