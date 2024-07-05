2024
California Coast News

Brush fire disrupts traffic in the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 5, 2024 at 6:31 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Fire breaks out near Highway 101/23 interchange Friday evening.

A brush fire disrupted traffic at a key highway interchange in the Conejo Valley Friday night.

The fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. near the Highway 101-23 interchange in Thousand Oaks.

The southbound 23-101 connector was closed, with traffic rerouted onto surface streets.

Ventura County firefighters report about 13 acres of land has been burned by the blaze. As of 7 p.m., firefighters say they have the upper hand on the fire.

There's no official word on the cause of the fire, but the CHP reported a vehicle fire in the area around the time the fire started.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco