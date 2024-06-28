Ventura County moving into its high wildfire season: Beefs up wildfire response preparedness

Ventura County is officially moving into its high wildfire season June 30.

Santa Barbara County took the step last month, but Ventura County waited because late season rain helped keep moisture abnormally high in vegetation.

The declaration means as of Sunday, all burn permits will be suspended in Ventura County.

Staffing will be increased at some key fire stations around the county, with more equipment like bulldozers on standby.

And, when there is a brush fire reported, there will be an upgraded response with more firefighters, to try to prevent a small blaze from becoming a big one.