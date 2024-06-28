2024
Ventura County moving into its high wildfire season: Beefs up wildfire response preparedness

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:44 AM PDT
A helicopter makes a water drop on a fire near Santa Paula last year.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A helicopter makes a water drop on the South Mountain fire Sunday morning.

More crews will be on duty, and when their is a brush fire call, the number of units responding will be increased.

Ventura County is officially moving into its high wildfire season June 30.

Santa Barbara County took the step last month, but Ventura County waited because late season rain helped keep moisture abnormally high in vegetation.

The declaration means as of Sunday, all burn permits will be suspended in Ventura County.

Staffing will be increased at some key fire stations around the county, with more equipment like bulldozers on standby.

And, when there is a brush fire reported, there will be an upgraded response with more firefighters, to try to prevent a small blaze from becoming a big one.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco