Firefighters hold the line: They keep a massive brush fire in Ventura and LA Counties from growing

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2024 at 11:29 PM PDT
Firefighters from different Ventura County fire agencies at the Post Fire.
Ventura County Fire Department
Firefighters from different Ventura County departments at the Post Fire.

Containment up to 43% on Post Fire as of midnight Wednesday.

An army of more than 1700 firefighters is continuing to cap the spread of a massive brush fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

The Post Fire remains at around 15,600 acres burned. It's burned an estimated 4,000 acres of land in Ventura County. The number hasn’t changed for the last few days. However, containment is up to around 43%.

The Ventura County Fire Department has about 100 firefighters still working on the blaze, down from a peak of around 125.

Fire officials have updated the number of structures impacted by the blaze. They now say two buildings were destroyed, and 11 damaged.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
