Public's help sought in Santa Barbara County animal abuse case

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving an animal abuse case in Santa Barbara County.

Over the weekend, someone went onto the property of a church on the 5600 block of Picasso Road in Isla Vista, and broke into a chicken coop. They killed four of the birds with a bat, or similar weapon.

There’s no indication that the crime targeted the church.

The coop belongs to the Isla Vista Community Services District. Investigators are looking people who might have noticed someone suspicious in the area Sunday afternoon or evening.