2024
California Coast News

Public's help sought in Santa Barbara County animal abuse case

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 18, 2024 at 10:33 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Four chickens killed in attack on Isla Vista church property.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving an animal abuse case in Santa Barbara County.

Over the weekend, someone went onto the property of a church on the 5600 block of Picasso Road in Isla Vista, and broke into a chicken coop. They killed four of the birds with a bat, or similar weapon.

There’s no indication that the crime targeted the church.

The coop belongs to the Isla Vista Community Services District. Investigators are looking people who might have noticed someone suspicious in the area Sunday afternoon or evening.
california coast newscal coast newsisla vistaanimal abuseanimal cruelty
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
