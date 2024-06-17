The "Post" wildfire burns more than14,000 acres of land in Los Angeles, Ventura Counties

A massive wildfire has burned more than 14,000 acres of land in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, forcing some evacuations over the weekend.

It’s called the Post Fire, and it’s burning out of control in the Gorman area, near Interstate 5.

The blaze started Saturday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 1200 campers in the Hungry Valley area.

Sunday, part of the fire burned west, into Ventura County. It moved into some remote areas of the Los Padres National Forest.

About 125 Ventura County firefighters are part of the more than 1100 fighting the fire.

Ventura County Fire Department The 14,000 acre plus Post wildfire.

There’s no word on its cause.

The wind is pushing some of the smoke from the fire into Ventura County.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District issued an air quality alert for the county, saying you should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, especially if you can see or smell smoke. Officials say people with health or respiratory issues should stay indoors.

