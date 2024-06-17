2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Apple News
California Coast News

The "Post" wildfire burns more than14,000 acres of land in Los Angeles, Ventura Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 17, 2024 at 12:06 AM PDT
The Post fire has burned more than 14,000 acres of land as of midnight Sunday.
Ventura County Fire Department
The Post fire has burned more than 14,000 acres of land as of midnight Sunday.

A massive wildfire has burned more than 14,000 acres of land in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, forcing some evacuations over the weekend.

It’s called the Post Fire, and it’s burning out of control in the Gorman area, near Interstate 5.

The blaze started Saturday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 1200 campers in the Hungry Valley area.

Sunday, part of the fire burned west, into Ventura County. It moved into some remote areas of the Los Padres National Forest.

About 125 Ventura County firefighters are part of the more than 1100 fighting the fire.

The 14,000 acre plus Post wildfire
Ventura County Fire Department
The 14,000 acre plus Post wildfire.

There’s no word on its cause.

The wind is pushing some of the smoke from the fire into Ventura County.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District issued an air quality alert for the county, saying you should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, especially if you can see or smell smoke. Officials say people with health or respiratory issues should stay indoors.
Tags
Apple News cal coast newscalifornia coast newslos padres national forestbrush fire threat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco