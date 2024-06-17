Santa Barbara County proposes more stringent safety monitoring for blufftop apartments in Isla Vista

Concern about the safety of some clifftop apartments in Isla Vista has led to a new proposal to step up bluff monitoring.

The Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department wants to require the additional monitoring.

Property owners with apartment complexes within 20 feet of the cliff’s edge would have to have engineers, or surveyors check the distance to the building’s foundations twice a year. The Planning Department is taking public comments on the proposal now.

The idea is to keep a closer eye on bluff erosion. Two apartment complex balconies have failed so far this year. No one was hurt. But, the additional monitoring is intended to insure there isn’t a balcony, or building failure when people are in the area.