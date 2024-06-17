2024
Santa Barbara County proposes more stringent safety monitoring for blufftop apartments in Isla Vista

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 17, 2024 at 2:40 PM PDT
The oceanfront balcony of an Isla Visa apartment complex buckled apparently due to cliff and bluff ersion linked to a massive storm hitting the region.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The oceanfront balcony of an Isla Visa apartment complex buckled apparently due to cliff and bluff ersion linked to a massive storm hitting the region in February of 2024.

Twice a year surveys would be required to see if the bluffs are eroding towards the buildings.

Concern about the safety of some clifftop apartments in Isla Vista has led to a new proposal to step up bluff monitoring.

The Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department wants to require the additional monitoring.

Property owners with apartment complexes within 20 feet of the cliff’s edge would have to have engineers, or surveyors check the distance to the building’s foundations twice a year. The Planning Department is taking public comments on the proposal now.

The idea is to keep a closer eye on bluff erosion. Two apartment complex balconies have failed so far this year. No one was hurt. But, the additional monitoring is intended to insure there isn’t a balcony, or building failure when people are in the area.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
