California Coast News

Popular Santa Barbara Zoo giraffe dies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 10, 2024 at 4:06 PM PDT
Santa Barbara Zoo
Audrey was a female Masai giraffe which had lived at the zoo since 2010

A Santa Barbara Zoo resident which delighted visitors for more than a decade has died.

Audrey was a female Masai giraffe which had lived at the zoo since 2010.

Zoo official say she appeared to be in good health until Sunday, when she started displaying symptoms of being ill. She died overnight. Audrey was 16 years old, which made her a geriatric giraffe.

There’s no word on her cause of death. A necropsy will be performed to determine what occurred. The Zoo has a herd of four other Masai giraffes.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
