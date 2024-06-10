Popular Santa Barbara Zoo giraffe dies

A Santa Barbara Zoo resident which delighted visitors for more than a decade has died.

Audrey was a female Masai giraffe which had lived at the zoo since 2010.

Zoo official say she appeared to be in good health until Sunday, when she started displaying symptoms of being ill. She died overnight. Audrey was 16 years old, which made her a geriatric giraffe.

There’s no word on her cause of death. A necropsy will be performed to determine what occurred. The Zoo has a herd of four other Masai giraffes.