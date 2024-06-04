2024
Stunning early morning sight: The Air Force test launches a missile from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:30 AM PDT
Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma
/
U.S. Air Force
A Minuteman III intercontinental ballisitc missile was test launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Tuesday morning.

The Minuteman III missile took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday.

It was a stunning early morning sight. The Air Force test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Central Coast early Tuesday morning.

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:56 a.m. It carried a re-entry vehicle to a test range in the South Pacific.

It was the first of two ICBM test launches planned for this week from the military base in Santa Barbara County. There's a second planned for 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Air Force officials say the launches are part of ongoing routine efforts to test equipment, and flight crews. They say the launches aren't in reaction to world events.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
