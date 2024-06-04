Stunning early morning sight: The Air Force test launches a missile from the Central Coast

It was a stunning early morning sight. The Air Force test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Central Coast early Tuesday morning.

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:56 a.m. It carried a re-entry vehicle to a test range in the South Pacific.

It was the first of two ICBM test launches planned for this week from the military base in Santa Barbara County. There's a second planned for 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Air Force officials say the launches are part of ongoing routine efforts to test equipment, and flight crews. They say the launches aren't in reaction to world events.