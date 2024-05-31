2024
California Coast News

South Coast theater company announces 79th season, featuring mix of musicals, dramas and comedies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 31, 2024 at 10:47 AM PDT
The Nedil Simon classic Lost In Yonkers is part of tghe Theater Group at SBCC's 79th season.
The Theater Group at SBCC
The Nedil Simon classic Lost In Yonkers is part of tghe Theater Group at SBCC's 79th season.

The Theater Group at Santa Barbara City College announces four show season, including the Broadway hit Legally Blonde.

A musical, a drama, and some comedies highlight the just announced 79th season for a South Coast theater group.

The Theater Group at Santa Barbara City College kicks off its season in July with Legally Blonde, the stage version of the hit Reese Witherspoon movie. The musical about an unconventional aspiring lawyer was a Broadway hit.

The SBCC season includes Lost In Yonkers, the acclaimed Neil Simon drama.

There are also two comedies. There's Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood. It's a lighthearted look at the adventures of Robin and his merry men.
Then, there's Crime and Punishment, A Comedy , a new play which brings a lighthearted twist to the classic story.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
