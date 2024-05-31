South Coast theater company announces 79th season, featuring mix of musicals, dramas and comedies

A musical, a drama, and some comedies highlight the just announced 79th season for a South Coast theater group.

The Theater Group at Santa Barbara City College kicks off its season in July with Legally Blonde, the stage version of the hit Reese Witherspoon movie. The musical about an unconventional aspiring lawyer was a Broadway hit.

The SBCC season includes Lost In Yonkers, the acclaimed Neil Simon drama.

There are also two comedies. There's Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood. It's a lighthearted look at the adventures of Robin and his merry men.

Then, there's Crime and Punishment, A Comedy , a new play which brings a lighthearted twist to the classic story.