California Coast News

Critter central! Insect Festival returns to South Coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:35 PM PDT
City Of Oxnard
The Annual Insect Festival returns to Oxnard on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 10am - 4pm at Plaza Park

They are creepy, crawly…and coming to Oxnard!

If it squirms, slithers, or buzzes, then you'll probably find it at the Oxnard Insect Festival on Saturday.

"It's not all just scary creepy crawlies. We have some pretty ones too. We have butterflies. Another popular kind of pretty bug is ladybugs," said Esteban Melchor, Recreation Supervisor for the City of Oxnard, which is hosting The Annual Oxnard Insect Festival as it returns for a 4th time.

As well as a chance to meet them, pet them and hear about the work they do in our ecosystem - there’s a unique breakfast on offer.

"Pancakes made out of cricket flour!" said Melchor. "I'm excited to try it. I've had insects before. I've had, mainly crickets. And to me, they taste just like peanuts. They have kind of just that crunchy consistency, very similar to nuts."

If you’re brave enough….The Insect Festival takes place on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 10am - 4pm at Plaza Park in Downtown Oxnard.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 5 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday