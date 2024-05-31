Critter central! Insect Festival returns to South Coast

If it squirms, slithers, or buzzes, then you'll probably find it at the Oxnard Insect Festival on Saturday.

"It's not all just scary creepy crawlies. We have some pretty ones too. We have butterflies. Another popular kind of pretty bug is ladybugs," said Esteban Melchor, Recreation Supervisor for the City of Oxnard, which is hosting The Annual Oxnard Insect Festival as it returns for a 4th time.

As well as a chance to meet them, pet them and hear about the work they do in our ecosystem - there’s a unique breakfast on offer.

"Pancakes made out of cricket flour!" said Melchor. "I'm excited to try it. I've had insects before. I've had, mainly crickets. And to me, they taste just like peanuts. They have kind of just that crunchy consistency, very similar to nuts."

If you’re brave enough….The Insect Festival takes place on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 10am - 4pm at Plaza Park in Downtown Oxnard.