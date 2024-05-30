2024
Firefighters have upper hand on nearly 1400 acre brush fire in remote area of Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:21 PM PDT
Containment now up to 70% on Hill Fire, southeast of New Cuyama.

Firefighters are moving into mopup mode on a nearly 1400 acre brush fire in a remote area of eastern Santa Barbara County.

The Hill Fire has been burning since Tuesday afternoon southeast of New Cuyama. Some homes were threatened, but no damage was reported.

About 300 firefighters were working on the fire Thursday afternoon.

Containment is now up to 70%. There’s no word on the cause of the fire.
