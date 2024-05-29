Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in remote area of eastern Santa Barbara County

Firefighters continue to battle a nearly 1400 acre brush fire in a remote area of Santa Barbara County.

The Hill Fire is burning southeast of New Cuyama. No structures have been reported destroyed, but some have been threatened.

The fire started just after noon Tuesday, and was spread by light wind.

More than 100 firefighters aided by helicopters are fighting the fire.

The good news is there was little reported growth in the fire overnight, with containment at around 10%. There’s no word on what started the fire.