California Coast News

Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in remote area of eastern Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:50 AM PDT
U.S. Forest Service
The Hill Fire burning in eastern Santa Barbara County Tuesday night.

Nearly 1400 acres reported burned. No structures reported damaged, but some said to be threatened.

Firefighters continue to battle a nearly 1400 acre brush fire in a remote area of Santa Barbara County.

The Hill Fire is burning southeast of New Cuyama. No structures have been reported destroyed, but some have been threatened.

The fire started just after noon Tuesday, and was spread by light wind.

More than 100 firefighters aided by helicopters are fighting the fire.

The good news is there was little reported growth in the fire overnight, with containment at around 10%. There’s no word on what started the fire.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
