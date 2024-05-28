2024
Brush fire chars more than 600 acres of land in eastern Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2024 at 6:39 PM PDT
The Hill Fire is burning in eastern Santa Barbara County.
/
Santa Barbara County Fire

No homes reported damaged. Air tankers, helicopters being used to fight fire.

A brush fire has burned more than 600 acres of land in eastern Santa Barbara County, and is still nowhere close to containment.

The fire started during the lunch hour Tuesday just southeast of New Cuyama. The fire quickly grew in size. Santa Barbara County firefighters are using air tankers and helicopters to battle the flames.

There are no reports of homes being damaged in the rural area. The fire has been burning towards the Los Padres National Forest.
