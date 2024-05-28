Brush fire chars more than 600 acres of land in eastern Santa Barbara County
No homes reported damaged. Air tankers, helicopters being used to fight fire.
A brush fire has burned more than 600 acres of land in eastern Santa Barbara County, and is still nowhere close to containment.
The fire started during the lunch hour Tuesday just southeast of New Cuyama. The fire quickly grew in size. Santa Barbara County firefighters are using air tankers and helicopters to battle the flames.
There are no reports of homes being damaged in the rural area. The fire has been burning towards the Los Padres National Forest.