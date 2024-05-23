Painful anniversary: Remembering those who died, and were injured in the 2014 Isla Vista attack

It was a tough day in Santa Barbara County, as the community came together on the ten year anniversary of an attack in Isla Vista which left six people dead, and 14 injured.

Family members, friends, and the community came together to remember those who died in the May 23, 2014 attack.

A mentally ill man went on a rampage in the community attacking people until he was cornered by Sheriff’s deputies, and killed himself.

Richard Martinez, whose son Christopher died in the attack, was one of those who spoke.

"Ten years ago, they died," said Martinez. We remember. We grieve. For those those we lost, we most hope, we must dream, we must learn from the past and do better."

Jonathan Abboud was UCSB’s student body president at the time.

"This is what a strong community looks like. We can overcome this loss, but we can only do it together," said Abboud.

