2024
California Coast News

Painful anniversary: Remembering those who died, and were injured in the 2014 Isla Vista attack

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:34 PM PDT
The community gathers to remember those who died, and were injured in the May 23, 2014 attack.
John Palminteri
Family, friends, and community members gather to remember those who died, and were injured in the May 23, 2014 attack.

Six died, and 14 were injured in the May 23th, 2014 attack. The Isla Vista Community Services District hosted a remembrance event.

It was a tough day in Santa Barbara County, as the community came together on the ten year anniversary of an attack in Isla Vista which left six people dead, and 14 injured.

Family members, friends, and the community came together to remember those who died in the May 23, 2014 attack.

A mentally ill man went on a rampage in the community attacking people until he was cornered by Sheriff’s deputies, and killed himself.

Richard Martinez, whose son Christopher died in the attack, was one of those who spoke.

 "Ten years ago, they died," said Martinez. We remember. We grieve. For those those we lost, we most hope, we must dream, we must learn from the past and do better."

Jonathan Abboud was UCSB’s student body president at the time.

"This is what a strong community looks like. We can overcome this loss, but we can only do it together," said Abboud.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco