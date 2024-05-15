2024
Santa Barbara congressman's legislation to reduce pollution from airports headed to President

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 15, 2024 at 5:05 PM PDT
A package of bills headed to the President's desk is intended to reduce pollution from foam used by firefighters at airports.
State of Wisconsin
Package of bills focuses on eliminating use of toxic firefighting foams.

Some proposed laws co-authored by a Santa Barbara congressman to ban the use of toxic foam for firefighting at airports are now headed to the President for consideration.

The package known as the Clean Airport Agenda would phase out the use of certain firefighting foams at airports. The foams are effective in fighting blazes involving highly flammable aviation fuels, but they contain toxic chemical which can pollute groundwater.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara was co-author of the bipartisan legislation.

The Senate passed it last week, and the House of Representatives approved it this week, which means it now goes to the President for his consideration.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
