Santa Barbara congressman's legislation to reduce pollution from airports headed to President

Some proposed laws co-authored by a Santa Barbara congressman to ban the use of toxic foam for firefighting at airports are now headed to the President for consideration.

The package known as the Clean Airport Agenda would phase out the use of certain firefighting foams at airports. The foams are effective in fighting blazes involving highly flammable aviation fuels, but they contain toxic chemical which can pollute groundwater.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara was co-author of the bipartisan legislation.

The Senate passed it last week, and the House of Representatives approved it this week, which means it now goes to the President for his consideration.