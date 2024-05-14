2024
Pro-Palestinian encampment pops up at Cal State Channel Islands

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 14, 2024 at 6:34 PM PDT
The protest started on Monday.

A handful of tents have been set up on the Cal State Channel Islands campus. One of the student protestors, who called herself B, said that they are calling for divestment at the university in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

"We are here demanding for our CI president, President Yao, to divest and disclose every relation with Israel," she said.

Another student, who called himself Pluto, says the protest is peaceful.

He said they aren't using their real names for "safety and security purposes."

He also told KCLU that he doesn't feel his safety is at risk at the protest.

"It's not our risk here. You know, there's nobody here that's come with negative intentions. None of us are here with negative intentions. We're here for peace. We're here for prosperity. We're here for community and support and love and solidarity," he said.

