Julia Child is being celebrated through food and wine in Santa Barbara

She made French cuisine accessible to American audiences, and Julia Child is the inspiration behind a food and wine festival running all week in Santa Barbara.

"Julia love to cook and she loved to teach. One of her claims to fame is really teaching Americans French cooking," explained Staci Jacob, the event director for Taste of Santa Barbara.

"She loved to spend summers in Santa Barbara, and one of the things that she loved was all of the fresh ingredients. What we have done is really put a week of activities together that we really feel like Julia would have absolutely loved," said Jacob.