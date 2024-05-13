2024
Julia Child is being celebrated through food and wine in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 13, 2024 at 6:11 AM PDT
Child, who had a home in Montecito, was known for bringing the art of cooking to television.

She made French cuisine accessible to American audiences, and Julia Child is the inspiration behind a food and wine festival running all week in Santa Barbara.

"Julia love to cook and she loved to teach. One of her claims to fame is really teaching Americans French cooking," explained Staci Jacob, the event director for Taste of Santa Barbara.

"She loved to spend summers in Santa Barbara, and one of the things that she loved was all of the fresh ingredients. What we have done is really put a week of activities together that we really feel like Julia would have absolutely loved," said Jacob.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday