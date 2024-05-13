Campaign to save Catholic Girls' school in Ventura County falls at final hurdle
Despite a million-dollar campaign by parents and alumni to save La Reina school in Thousand Oaks, they've announced they won’t be able to proceed with opening at a new location.
La Reina Academy had found a new site in Moorpark and entered escrow, after the closure of La Reina school in Thousand Oaks was announced.
However, they announced on Monday that enrollment targets haven’t been met and the proposed new academy school won’t be going ahead.
La Reina Academy wrote on their Instagram feed on Monday that there would be "a massive financial gap" after not reaching their anticipated enrollment targets.