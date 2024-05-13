2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Campaign to save Catholic Girls' school in Ventura County falls at final hurdle

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 13, 2024 at 1:23 PM PDT
A new site in Moorpark for La Reina Academy was in escrow
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A new site in Moorpark for La Reina Academy is in escrow

Despite a million-dollar campaign by parents and alumni to save La Reina school in Thousand Oaks, they've announced they won’t be able to proceed with opening at a new location.

La Reina Academy had found a new site in Moorpark and entered escrow, after the closure of La Reina school in Thousand Oaks was announced.

However, they announced on Monday that enrollment targets haven’t been met and the proposed new academy school won’t be going ahead.

La Reina Academy wrote on their Instagram feed on Monday that there would be "a massive financial gap" after not reaching their anticipated enrollment targets.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday