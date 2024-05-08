A number of sick pelicans are needing treatment and experts aren’t sure why

A large number of dehydrated and emaciated pelicans are being treated at the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network in Goleta.

"It's very hard to say what the cause is, but for whatever reason, they're just not connecting with their food source," explained Ariana Katovich, the executive director of the non-profit organization. She says conservation of these majestic birds is important.

"Our California brown pelican was on the endangered species list. We see these pelicans flying in large numbers today, and it's really a true success story of how conservation efforts really have an impact. And when we have them in care, you really do get the sense that these animals are, you know, prehistoric and they seem very wise and they're just incredible animals."

All members of the public who see a pelican in distress in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are encouraged to call the Wildlife Helplineat 805-681-1080 before attempting rescue of an animal or to report an animal that needs help.