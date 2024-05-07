2024
Apricots and art! Moorpark celebrates its fruity roots

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 7, 2024 at 6:15 AM PDT
Moorpark Apricot and Art Festival takes place Saturday from 11 to 5pm
Jared Subia
/
Unsplash
Did you know that the country of Brazil was named after the brazil nut? Well, so too was the City of Moorpark named after the Moorpark Apricot!

The Moorpark Apricot is the most common apricot in the world, and so many were grown in a small eastern part of Ventura County more than a hundred years ago, that the town adopted its name.

"Once upon a time, there were so many grown right here, it was called the Apricot Capital of the World," said Ken Rayzor – one of the organizers of the Apricot and Art festival being held on Saturday in Moorpark.

"The last apricot festival that was held here was more than 15 years ago. The last art festival was five years ago. So this is the first one post pandemic. So kind of taking the two, putting them together, it's going to be a very fun day.

The festival runs from 11am to 5pm on Moorpark Historic High Street. Admission is free.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
