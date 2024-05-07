Apricots and art! Moorpark celebrates its fruity roots

The Moorpark Apricot is the most common apricot in the world, and so many were grown in a small eastern part of Ventura County more than a hundred years ago, that the town adopted its name.

"Once upon a time, there were so many grown right here, it was called the Apricot Capital of the World," said Ken Rayzor – one of the organizers of the Apricot and Art festival being held on Saturday in Moorpark.

"The last apricot festival that was held here was more than 15 years ago. The last art festival was five years ago. So this is the first one post pandemic. So kind of taking the two, putting them together, it's going to be a very fun day.

The festival runs from 11am to 5pm on Moorpark Historic High Street. Admission is free.

