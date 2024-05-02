Repairs continue until end of the summer on State Route 33 north of Ojai

Some sections of roadway collapsed on State Route 33 in Los Padres National Forest, north of Ojai, in the winter of 2022/2023, and subsequent storms have caused additional damage as well as slowing down repair works.

"Repair works is a combination of mudslides and rockslides. Some sections of the roadway where there was erosion, the roadway collapsed, and it took a substantial amount of time just to clear the roadway," explained Marc Bischoff from Cal Trans. He says there are six locations where one lane is open but that causes delays to both drivers and repairs.

"The benefit is that it allows people to travel through, but that's one of the disadvantages. It slows the construction process," said Bischoff.

The work is expected to continue at least through the end of summer 2024.