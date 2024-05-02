2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Repairs continue until end of the summer on State Route 33 north of Ojai

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 2, 2024 at 6:15 AM PDT
Repairs are underway to State Route 33 in the Los Padres National Forest
CalTrans
Repairs are underway to State Route 33 in the Los Padres National Forest

A section of SR-33 was damaged in storms and repairs will be on-going for months to come.

Some sections of roadway collapsed on State Route 33 in Los Padres National Forest, north of Ojai, in the winter of 2022/2023, and subsequent storms have caused additional damage as well as slowing down repair works.

"Repair works is a combination of mudslides and rockslides. Some sections of the roadway where there was erosion, the roadway collapsed, and it took a substantial amount of time just to clear the roadway," explained Marc Bischoff from Cal Trans. He says there are six locations where one lane is open but that causes delays to both drivers and repairs.

"The benefit is that it allows people to travel through, but that's one of the disadvantages. It slows the construction process," said Bischoff.

The work is expected to continue at least through the end of summer 2024.

Bischoff, Marc@DOT
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday