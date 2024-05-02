It's off! Satellites finally launched into orbit from Central Coast after series of delays

It was a rocket launch from the Central Coast which has been in the works for more than a year.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:36 Thursday morning, carrying two Earth observation satellites into orbit.

The rocket carried a pair of Maxar WorldView Legion satellites. The satellites will be part of a network of six satellites which will be used for everything from national security to environmental monitoring, and research.

The reusable first stage booster landed back at the base. The launch was originally planned for last year, but was delayed several times for various reasons.