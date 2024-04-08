Hundreds of citations issued for unsponsored, unsanctioned spring break parties in Isla Vista

It was a long spring break weekend for public safety teams in Santa Barbara County, with dozens of arrests, and more than 250 citations issued.

Thousands of people turned up for the unsanctioned, unsponsored event known as Deltopia in Isla Visa. It was relatively quiet Friday night, because of the storm which hit the region.

But, there were huge crowds Saturday afternoon and evening.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

256 people were cited, and 32 were arrested. That’s up by more than 100 citations from 2023. More than a dozen citations were issued for large parties which violated noise ordinances.

There were dozens of emergency medical calls, most of which were for acute alcohol intoxication. No deaths were reported.