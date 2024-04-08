2024
California Coast News

Hundreds of citations issued for unsponsored, unsanctioned spring break parties in Isla Vista

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 8, 2024 at 9:12 PM PDT
Some of the large crowds Saturday night at the 2024 Deltopia even in Isla Vista.
256 citations issued, which is up by more than100 from 2023.

It was a long spring break weekend for public safety teams in Santa Barbara County, with dozens of arrests, and more than 250 citations issued.

Thousands of people turned up for the unsanctioned, unsponsored event known as Deltopia in Isla Visa. It was relatively quiet Friday night, because of the storm which hit the region.

But, there were huge crowds Saturday afternoon and evening.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

256 people were cited, and 32 were arrested. That’s up by more than 100 citations from 2023. More than a dozen citations were issued for large parties which violated noise ordinances.

There were dozens of emergency medical calls, most of which were for acute alcohol intoxication. No deaths were reported.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco