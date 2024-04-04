2024
California Coast News

Man arrested after police say he walked into a Santa Barbara bank, and made a bomb threat

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 4, 2024 at 8:54 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

No explosive device found with the man. He was arrested without incident.

A British man was arrested after police say he walked into a Santa Barbara bank, announced that he had a bomb in a bag he was carrying, and then sat down on the floor.

Employees called 9-1-1, and evacuated the bank. Santa Barbara Police officers convinced the 35-year-old man to surrender after a brief negotiation. As a precaution, the Santa Barbara County Bomb Squad was called to the scene to investigate the man’s bag. The man wasn’t actually carrying an explosive device.

Police identified him as Stephen Samuel Paradise, of Bristol, England. He was arrested on charges of making felony false bomb threats, and felony terrorist threats.

The British consulate was notified of the man’s arrest.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
