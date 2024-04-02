Stay away! That's the message authorities have for would-be spring break partygoers in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara County announced it will close Isla Vista beaches this weekend to try to deter plans for the same time of unsanctioned, unsponsored spring break parties which occurred in the past.

The beaches will be closed Friday through Sunday.

In 2009, thousands of people took part in an unofficial party dubbed “Floatopia” which led to tons of garbage and even human waste on the beaches.

With the beaches closed, over the years students organized huge spring break street parties in Isla Vista called “Deltopia” which again overwhelmed resources. After a relatively quiet few years, crowds surged in size last year, with a 100 percent increase in medical calls and the death of a student from a drug overdose. Officials will take a tougher approach to enforcement this year.

There will be DUI checkpoints, and parking restrictions in the area.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will again enforce drinking in public and noise ordnances. But, county and UCSB officials say those citied won’t be able to take a class, or do community service to deal with them. They will face court appearances, and fines.