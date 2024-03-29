Central Coast high school student arrested after officers say he had a loaded gun on campus

It was an alarming discovery on a Central Coast high school campus. A student was in possession of a loaded gun.

It happened Thursday, at Lompoc's Cabrillo High School. A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's School Resource Deputy contacted an 18-year-old student in the school's office for a probation search.

The officer reported finding the student in possession of a loaded pistol. The gun wasn't registered to the teen.

The student was arrested at the scene without incident.