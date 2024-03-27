2024
California Coast News

The hunt is off! The storm moving into the Tri-Counties is postponing a 20,000 egg Easter egg hunt

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 27, 2024 at 2:51 PM PDT
Denisse Leong
/
Unsplash

Officials with Santa Barbara's Elings Park say they are looking to reschedule.

Sorry, Mr. Easter Bunny. One of the largest Easter Egg hunts in the Tri-Counties is being postponed indefinitely due to the storm predicted to hit us this weekend.

Santa Barbara’s Elings Park had 20,000 candy-filled eggs prepared for the hut, which was set for Saturday,

Park officials say they are looking at potential future dates.

They say for now, the 20,000 eggs are being stored in a dry, safe place which is only known to the Easter Bunny.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
