The hunt is off! The storm moving into the Tri-Counties is postponing a 20,000 egg Easter egg hunt

Sorry, Mr. Easter Bunny. One of the largest Easter Egg hunts in the Tri-Counties is being postponed indefinitely due to the storm predicted to hit us this weekend.

Santa Barbara’s Elings Park had 20,000 candy-filled eggs prepared for the hut, which was set for Saturday,

Park officials say they are looking at potential future dates.

They say for now, the 20,000 eggs are being stored in a dry, safe place which is only known to the Easter Bunny.