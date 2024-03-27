2024
Santa Barbara County prepares for spring break by handing out kits to counter fentanyl overdoses

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:16 PM PDT
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy holds a Narcan dose.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy holds a Narcan dose.

The County's Department of Behavioral Wellness will distribute 900 free Narcan kits in the Isla Vista area.

With spring break at hand, Santa Barbara County is stepping up to offer hundreds of antidote kits to combat accidental drug overdose.

Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness is passing out 900 free Narcan kits in Isla Vista. Narcan can counter the effects of fentanyl. Last year, a student died in Isla Vista from a fentanyl overdose. The concern about drug use is heightened during spring break.

On and off over the years, students have held unsponsored, unsanctioned beach and street parties under the “Deltopia” name.

Law enforcement agencies and university leaders have worked to reduce the impacts with steps like offering alternative events, enforcing noise ordinances, and restricting parking in the area.
