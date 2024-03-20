2024
Pet adoption curious? There's an event for you in Ventura County this weekend

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 20, 2024 at 6:15 AM PDT
Kitten Lady Hannah Shaw is one of the attractions at RescueCon 2024
A one stop shop with everything from rescue horses to pet yoga, is coming to Oxnard.

From dogs and cats to chickens and horses. Rescue con brings together animal advocates like Instagram Kitten Lady Hannah Shaw and animals looking for a home.

"It's a one day event bringing creativity and community together to celebrate and facilitate animal rescue and adoption," explained Carolyn Mullins from the Oxnard Performing Arts Center who organize the event. The event also has some ways to engage in pet wellbeing like yoga or even sound baths!

"If they're healing and beneficial for humans, I like to think they're probably going to be healing and beneficial for pets, and I think it's a unique way to bond with your animals and maybe challenge us to think about animal intelligence," said Mullins.

RescueCon 2024 runs 11am to 4pm on Saturday March 23 at the Community Center Park East in Oxnard. It's free and open to the public.

