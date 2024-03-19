Convicted child murderer Rebecca Grossman using jail phone privileges 'to engage in illegal conduct'

Rebecca Grossman is awaiting sentencing for the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander on a Westlake Village crosswalk in September 2020.

Los Angeles District Attorney has accused the 60-year-old of misusing her jail phone privileges while being held in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors Ryan Gould and Jamie Castro filed a motion to have Grossman's privileges revoked, after they were noticed by the Court that three jurors had been contacted by a private investigator, who showed up at their residences. Prosecutors claim that Paul Stuckey did not properly identify himself, stating her was a "private investigator for the family," and that Stuckey was not working for the People or the Iskander family.

Nancy Iskander Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed by Rebecca Grossman on September 29, 2020

The trial court's record of personal juror identifying information, such as name, address and telephone number is sealed upon recording a verdict in a criminal case. Prosecutors say the only ways in which the defense could have obtained personal juror identification information was either by photographing the jury list that was presented to counsel during jury selection or by copying their names off the same list.

Prosecutors have asked for Grossman's defense counsel to be required to turn over all juror personal information, to admonish the defense, and for sanctions against her defense counsel.

The motion also details phone calls made by Rebecca Grossman from custody. Recorded phone calls document "numerous potential criminal conspiracies such as requests to disclose more protected discovery discussion of carious attempts to interfere with witnesses and their testimony and attempts to influence Judge Joseph Brandolino in regards to sentencing and motions for a new trial."

Lost Hills Sheriff Rebecca Grossman's vehicle on the night of the fatal accident

In one transcript of a phone call, Rebecca Grossman asks her daughter Alexis to publish videos, in defiance of a court order sealing evidence which was not presented at trial.

Her husband, plastic surgeon Peter Grossman was recorded on the call telling his wife, "Everything you want us to put out, honey, let us know. We're going to put it all out."

On another call, Rebecca Grossman and her husband Peter discussed asking Dr Sherri Thomas, who is a board member at the Grossman Burn Center and has a personal relationship with Ms Grossman, to speak to one of her patients, Susan Manners, who was a prosecution eye-witness at the six-week long trial.

In another call, Rebecca Grossman told her daughter Alexis, "I was so in shock to have all 12 jurors. These were the worst jurors. I knew they were bad jurors. The whole jury selection things didn't work for us at all."

In a call on February 25, Rebecca Grossman was recorded asking her husband Peter to call her ex-boyfriend Scott Erickson. Grossman had claimed during the trial that it was Erickson who hit the two young boys first in his black SUV. A claim the jury rejected at the end of hearing weeks of evidence.

"You should call Scott Erickson and tell him to get on a video and that he needs to confess," she told her husband.

"Tell him to sit a video and confess. I have a family."

Prosecutors also asked the Court to order Ms Grossman to not contact the victims parents', Nancy and Karim Iskander. Grossman wrote them a letter by regular mail, and the motion states that "they did not wish to receive this letter from the defendant.

A hearing is set for Friday.