New facility designed to help get homeless off the streets on the Central Coast opens this weekend

A project intended to get some of the Central Coast’s homeless off of the streets, and into temporary housing is set to open this weekend.

The Hope Village Supportive Community in Santa Maria features small, modular buildings. The village on Southside Parkway features 94 units, with 24/7 staffing, an access to things like mental health care and mental health services.

It's opening after almost 10 months of construction work. The project is a collaboration between Santa Barbara County, the non-profit group Dignity Moves, and four other organizations.

