2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New facility designed to help get homeless off the streets on the Central Coast opens this weekend

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 15, 2024 at 11:48 AM PDT
Hope Village in Santa Maria has 94 housing units intended to help the homeless transition off the streets into permanent housing.
DignityMoves
Hope Village in Santa Maria has 94 housing units intended to help the homeless transition off the streets into permanent housing.

Hope Village in Santa Maria has room for 94 people, with 24/7 staffing and access to support services.

A project intended to get some of the Central Coast’s homeless off of the streets, and into temporary housing is set to open this weekend.

The Hope Village Supportive Community in Santa Maria features small, modular buildings. The village on Southside Parkway features 94 units, with 24/7 staffing, an access to things like mental health care and mental health services.

It's opening after almost 10 months of construction work. The project is a collaboration between Santa Barbara County, the non-profit group Dignity Moves, and four other organizations.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newshomelesssanta maria
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco