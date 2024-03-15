2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Firefighters make quick work of Central Coast brush fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 15, 2024 at 3:50 PM PDT
Firefighters knock down brush fire north of Lompoc Friday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Firefighters knock down brush fire north of Lompoc Friday afternoon.

Firefighters hold blaze north of Lompoc to around two acres. No structures reported damaged.

Firefighters are mopping up a small brush fire on the Central Coast.

The two acre blaze is north of Lompoc off of Rucker Road and Calle Lindero. It’s a rugged, hilly area.

The smoke was visible in parts of nearby Vandenberg Village.

No homes were threated by the fire, which was reported just before two Friday afternoon. There’s no word on the cause of the blaze.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newslompocbrush fire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco