Firefighters make quick work of Central Coast brush fire
Firefighters hold blaze north of Lompoc to around two acres. No structures reported damaged.
Firefighters are mopping up a small brush fire on the Central Coast.
The two acre blaze is north of Lompoc off of Rucker Road and Calle Lindero. It’s a rugged, hilly area.
The smoke was visible in parts of nearby Vandenberg Village.
No homes were threated by the fire, which was reported just before two Friday afternoon. There’s no word on the cause of the blaze.