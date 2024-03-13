Big shakeup in Santa Barbara County, as new election numbers show upset in county supervisorial race

More than a week after election day, it now appears certain that there’s a big upset in a Santa Barbara County supervisorial race.

First District Supervisor Das Williams lost his re-election bid to challenger Roy Lee.

The Carpinteria City Councilman led by more than 500 votes in the initial election night count, but there were thousands of ballots still in the mail.

Now, the latest ballot update shows the Carpinteria businessman not only maintained the lead, it’s grown a little.

Numbers released this afternoon show Lee with a 554 vote lead.

Lee has 50.95% of the vote, to Williams 48.72%. Less than two thousand ballots remain to be counted countywide.

Williams had been seeking a third term representing the district, which includes Carpinteria and Montecito. His term runs through the end of the year.